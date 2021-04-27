Kluber (1-2), who signed an $11 million, one-year contract as a free agent, allowed one run and six hits with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Kluber has come back from two injury-marred seasons and became the first Yankees starter other than Gerrit Cole to pitch into the seventh inning this season. It was Kluber’s first win and longest outing since he threw seven innings against Atlanta on April 20, 2019.