Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a home run into the Yankees bullpen in right-center on a flat cutter for a 2-0 lead, his major league-leading 16th home run.
Kluber retired Randal Grichuk, then was replaced by Michael King at the start of the fourth.
New York said Kluber will have an MRI on Wednesday.
A two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, Kluber threw 58 pitches, walked three and struck out five. His fastball velocity dropped from mostly 91-93 mph in the first two innings to 89-91 mph in the third.
Kluber’s 2019 season ended for Cleveland that May 1 when he was hit on the forearm by a comebacker, and his debut for Texas in 2020 lasted just one inning before he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26.
