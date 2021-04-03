The Yankees went 23-17 in division games in 2020. New York averaged 7.9 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game last year.
The Blue Jays went 22-18 in division play in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team last season while averaging 8.6 hits per game.
INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).
Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique).
