Álvarez made his season debut on Friday and homered against the Seattle Mariners. He played again Saturday but was scratched from Sunday’s lineup because of the knee injury and placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
“We expect a full recovery,” Baker said. “It’s better that it happens now for spring training because he has between now and spring training to heal.”
Taylor Jones was recalled from the Astros’ alternate training site to take Álvarez’s place on the roster.
