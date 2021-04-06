The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York batted .247 as a team last season and hit 94 total home runs.
The Orioles went 14-26 in division games in 2020. Baltimore averaged 8.7 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 77 total home runs last year.
INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).
Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Shawn Armstrong: (undisclosed), DJ Stewart: (hamstring), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).
