The Orioles are 11-18 against teams from the AL East. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .381.
The Rays are 23-12 against AL East Division teams. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .328, good for fourth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the club with a mark of .359.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 53 hits and has 16 RBIs.
Lowe leads the Rays with 13 home runs and has 31 RBIs.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
