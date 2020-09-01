The Pirates are 9-11 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .278 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the club with an OBP of .333.
The Cubs are 13-9 against NL Central Division teams. Chicago has hit 51 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with nine, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 15 RBIs and is batting .266.
Schwarber leads the Cubs with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .500.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).
