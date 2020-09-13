BOTTOM LINE: The Royals are 9-13 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .403 as a unit. Maikel Franco leads the club with a .478 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and seven home runs.
The Pirates are 5-15 on the road. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .284 is last in the league. Jacob Stallings leads the team with an OBP of .355.
TOP PERFORMERS: Franco leads the Royals with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .478.
Colin Moran leads the Pirates with seven home runs and has 13 RBIs.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
