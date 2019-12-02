The Angels tendered a contract to catcher Max Stassi, but his recovery from right hip surgery could keep him sidelined past opening day. Anthony Bemboom is the only other catcher on the Angels’ 40-man roster.
The Angels also tendered contracts to their other seven arbitration-eligible players, infielder Tommy La Stella, outfielder Brian Goodwin and left-hander Andrew Heaney.
