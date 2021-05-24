Cardinals: CF Harrison Bader left the game with what the club called a right-side rib injury after diving for and missing Nick Madrigal’s blooper in the bottom of the third. He rolled over the ball while diving but Shildt said the medical staff is optimistic there’s no fracture. … RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm strain) will be examined by orthopedic surgeon James Andrews on Wednesday after being removed from Saturday’s win over the Chicago Cubs. Mikolas missed all of last season and the first month of this one after undergoing a procedure to repair the flexor tendon in the same arm. ... LHP Andrew Miller (right toe) is scheduled to throw Tuesday and Thursday for Triple-A Memphis. He’s been on the injury list since April 29. … INF Paul DeJong (left rib fracture) accompanied the team on the trip and did some light fielding before the game and should begin hitting later this week.