Cubs: 2B Nick Madrigal, (right hamstring tear), acquired from the White Sox at the trade deadline for Craig Kimbrel, said he’s been cleared to start running and expects to be at 100% in November. Madrigal was hurt running to first on June 9, then underwent surgery to repair the injury before the White Sox dealt him to the North Side. … RHP Keegan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session on Friday and is expected to toss another in the next few days.