Mets: C James McCann was a late scratch with back spasms that acted up in the bullpen beforehand after he’d gone through his other pregame work. Patrick Mazeika replaced him, batting seventh. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard threw 15-20 pitches, both fastballs and changeups, while facing batters for the first time since he got shut down in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Rojas said another simulated game will be next for Syndergaard but wasn’t sure yet what day. ... Francisco Lindor (strained right oblique) was one of the hitters who faced Syndergaard and if the shortstop can get enough at-bats this way he might be able to avoid a minor league rehab assignment, according to Rojas. “We simulated a lot of things today, the pitches that he saw,” Rojas said.