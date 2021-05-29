Orioles: Trey Mancini was out of the lineup. He was hit by a pitch in Thursday’s loss and left with a bruised right elbow. X-rays were negative. The first baseman entered Saturday second in the AL with 42 RBIs a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer. He is listed as day to day. ... With the roster expanding to 27 for the doubleheader, the Orioles called up Travis Lakins Sr. from Triple-A Norfolk. He is 1-4 with the Orioles this season with a 7.36 ERA in 16 games. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in the first game.