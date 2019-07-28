Colorado Rockies (49-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (47-55, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.93 ERA) Reds: Alex Wood (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

The Reds are 26-25 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.99. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.78 ERA.

The Rockies have gone 23-32 away from home. Colorado ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .265 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .320. The Reds won the last meeting 3-1. Anthony DeSclafani notched his sixth victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Chi Chi Gonzalez took his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez leads the Reds with 28 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Joey Votto is 10-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 54 extra base hits and is batting .320. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .294 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Kyle Farmer: 7-day IL (concussion), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Rockies Injuries: Jon Gray: day-to-day (calf), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.