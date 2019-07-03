Houston Astros (54-32, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-41, second in the AL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (6-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-0, 6.57 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

The Rockies are 24-18 in home games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .336.

The Astros are 23-19 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. George Springer leads the team with an average of .313. The Astros won the last meeting 9-8. Will Harris earned his third victory and Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for Houston. Jake McGee registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 20 home runs and is slugging .648. David Dahl is 12-for-41 with three doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 100 hits and is batting .312. Gurriel is 13-for-37 with four doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 6-4, .287 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 60-day IL (achilles), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

