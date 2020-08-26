BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres square off against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.
The Padres finished 36-45 in home games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.
The Mariners went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Seattle pitchers struck out 7.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.99.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Seattle leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).
Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
