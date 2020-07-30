The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.38.
The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits per game last season and totaled 219 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (achilles), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (illness).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
