BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team last year while averaging 7.9 hits per game.
The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division games in 2019. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.25 last season while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.
INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
