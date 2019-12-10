Jim Reeves of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram got 108 votes and Patrick Reusse of the Star Tribune in Minneapolis received 76.

A native of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and a graduate of Suffolk University, Cafardo joined the Globe in 1989 from The (Quincy) Patriot Ledger, where he had been on the baseball beat. He covered the Red Sox before switching to the New England Patriots in time for the team’s first NFL championship, in 2001.

He returned to baseball and covered the Red Sox and the major leagues until he died at age 62 on Feb. 21.

Cafardo wrote four books about baseball. His son, Ben, is a publicist for ESPN.

