BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last season while striking out 9.2 hitters per game.
The Reds went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Cincinnati averaged 8.2 hits per game last season, batting .244 as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).
Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).
