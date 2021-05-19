Athletics: SS Elvis Andrus had just his second day off of the season. ... The A’s placed designated hitter Mitch Moreland on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday with inflammation between ribs on the left side. Moreland had missed the last two games at Minnesota over the weekend with the injury. It’s unclear how long he will be sidelined, and Moreland’s workload in the cage will be limited for now. ... Oakland recalled OF Luis Barrera from Triple-A Las Vegas for his first stint in the big leagues. “I’ve been impressed with him for a couple of springs, I told him that,” Melvin said. “Special day for him.” ... RHP J.B. Wendelken (strained left oblique) began throwing a sock in his rehab, “which he was excited about because he actually got to throw something.” ... LHP Jesús Luzardo (broken pinkie) threw on flat ground Monday out to 120 feet.