Angels: Trout made the trip and watched his team’s pregame routine from behind the batting cage as he works back from a strained right calf sustained May 17. Trout will still need a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list. “I like the fact that he’s here to push himself a bit,” Maddon said. ... Maddon had no new details on the progress of 3B Anthony Rendon, whose injured left hamstring is keeping him out longer than expected.