Nolan Arenado will return to Coors Field for the first time since the Colorado Rockies traded the disgruntled third baseman to St. Louis over the offseason. The eight-time Gold Glove winner hit .293 with 235 homers and an .887 OPS over nine seasons in Denver, but the fan favorite was traded two years into a $260 million, eight-year contract amid an at-times public rift with Colorado’s front office.