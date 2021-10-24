Michael Brantley is Houston’s regular left fielder, but Alvarez appeared in 41 games at the position this season and that’s where he’s likely to play at Atlanta. Brantley would move to right field, shifting Kyle Tucker to center to keep his bat in the lineup. It could take time away from rangy center fielders Jake Meyers — who was on the ALCS roster but didn’t play due to a shoulder injury — Chas McCormick and José Siri.