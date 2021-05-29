Craig is expected to be back in the lineup for the opener of the twin bill, two days after his mental lapse cost Pittsburgh big in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Craig failed to step on first on Javier Baez’s two-out grounder, instead trying to chase Baez down for a tag — setting of a series of miscues that led to a Cubs run. The meltdown went viral online and was played repeatedly on highlight shows.