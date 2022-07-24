LEADING OFF: Big Papi takes center stage at Hall inductions

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:
Joining Ortiz on stage will be three-time batting champion Tony Oliva and 283-game winner Jim Kaat.
Also getting their due on induction day are: Dodgers great Gil Hodges, who managed the New York Mets to their first World Series title in 1969; Minnie Miñoso, a star with the Chicago White Sox in the 1950s; Buck O’Neil, who played for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues and was a tireless advocate for the game; and Bud Fowler, a pioneering Black player who grew up in Cooperstown in the 1860s and played in more than a dozen leagues.
ALL-STAR SANDY
Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara makes his first start since an impressive showing in the All-Star Game.
The 26-year-old righty faces the Pirates at PNC Park. He is 9-4 and his 1.76 ERA is second in the majors to Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan at 1.71.
On Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, Alcantara pitched a perfect second inning. He struck out Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton — in their next at-bats against Tony Gonsolin, they hit back-to-back home runs that powered the AL to a 3-2 win.
BACK TO BUSINESS
Clayton Kershaw faces a familiar foe when he starts against the Giants at Dodger Stadium.
The longtime Los Angeles ace is 24-15 with a 1.91 ERA vs. San Francisco in 53 games, 51 of them starts — that’s the team he’s seen the most often in his career.
Kershaw (7-2, 2.13) started the All-Star Game last Tuesday in his home park. He drew a lot of attention and did a live TV interview just moments before throwing his first pitch. Kershaw gave up a first-pitch single to Shohei Ohtani, then picked him off first base, and struck out Aaron Judge while working a scoreless first inning.
NEW MUSCLE
Daniel Vogelbach figures to make his Mets debut when the NL East leaders face All-Star righty Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.42 ERA) and the San Diego Padres in prime time at Citi Field.
The beefy Vogelbach, a left-handed hitter with 12 home runs, was acquired Friday from Pittsburgh to provide much-needed pop at designated hitter. Rookie reliever Colin Holderman was traded to the Pirates.
New York has been outscored 6-2 in the first two games of the series and its division lead is down to a half-game over defending World Series champion Atlanta. The slumping Mets, who had a 10 1/2-game cushion on June 1, have lost three straight for the second time this year. They’ve managed only 10 runs in their last five games.
Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 4.27) tries to help New York prevent a three-game sweep.
SAY WHAT?
Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes provided a fun, running commentary on his pitching during the All-Star Game when he was on a microphone with catcher Jose Trevino and the Fox announcers while on the mound.
Cortes and Trevino, his Yankees teammate, talked about what pitches were coming, working around a walk and a hit batter in a scorless sixth inning.
Known for his tricky motions, Cortes (7-3, 2.63 ERA) won’t be giving away any secrets when he starts against Baltimore at Camden Yards.
WORTH WATCHING
The series finale for this weekend’s Guardians-White Sox series in Chicago features an intriguing matchup of tough right-handers.
Dylan Cease (9-4, 2.15 ERA) is in the middle of a breakout season for the White Sox, going 5-1 with a sparkling 0.65 ERA in his past seven starts. He worked seven innings of one-hit ball in an 11-0 victory at Minnesota in his last outing before the All-Star break.
Shane Bieber (4-5, 3.24 ERA) gets the ball for Cleveland. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner tossed a three-hitter in a 4-1 victory over the White Sox in his last start on July 12.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports