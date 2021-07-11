Hours earlier, Acuña had tears in his eyes as he was carted off the field at Marlins Park. The 23-year-old landed awkwardly after jumping on the warning track in right field trying to catch a drive by Jazz Chisholm Jr. Acuña slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing his right knee while Chisholm sprinted for an inside-the-park homer.