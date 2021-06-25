Sean Manaea (6-3, 3.01 ERA) is on the mound when the Oakland Athletics end the first of their three 10-game trips this season close to home. They play an interleague game against Johnny Cueto (5-3, 4.05) and the major league-leading Giants in San Francisco, meaning Manaea gets an opportunity to hit for the first time since 2018. The left-hander has a 1.19 ERA over his last six starts, allowing only five runs in 37 2/3 innings.