“Back in my day you would have been probably pushing up daisies somewhere, you know what I mean?” he said. “It’s a new world, new day. There’s branding. There’s — I don’t know. I got a 22-year-old son. I try to get on him about, act like you have been there before, but, I mean, nobody seems to matter. So, I mean, what’s my opinion? I’m not going to — it’s too late for me to change the world.”