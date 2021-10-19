Veteran right-hander Zack Greinke will try to slow the Red Sox at the start of Game 4 as the Astros aim to erase a 2-1 series deficit. Boston has three grand slams in the past two games, and Houston’s pitching woes have underscored just how much the team is missing No. 1 starter Lance McCullers Jr., who was left off the ALCS roster with an injury.