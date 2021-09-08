Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past 11 starts after getting tagged last Friday night in a 7-2 loss to Kansas City. The veteran left-hander went only one inning and allowed five earned runs in his previous outing, then admitted to being “the weakest starter in the rotation for much of the year.” He might need to turn that around soon if he wants to pitch in the postseason for Chicago.