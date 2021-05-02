The Cubs and Reds are back at it in Cincinnati after a heated exchange Saturday. Reds reliever Amir Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times, and he appeared to yell something in Rizzo’s direction. Javier Báez yelled at Garrett from the Chicago dugout and Garrett took a few steps in that direction, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty.