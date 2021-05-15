White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón tries to extend his perfect start when he faces Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals. Rodón (5-0, 0.58 ERA) is the first White Sox pitcher to win his first five starts since Chris Sale began the 2016 season with nine in a row. Rodón was slated to go on Thursday, but he was pushed back because of back and hamstring tightness. He tossed six innings of five-hit ball during a 3-0 win at Kansas City on May 7. Minor (2-2, 5.75 ERA) is looking for his first win since April 23.