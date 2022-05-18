LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, Scherzer faces hometown team

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitches at Texas again a month after allowing six runs over 3 2/3 innings in a 10-5 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Ohtani has been stellar on the mound since that second consecutive loss to open the season — after he lost just twice in 23 starts last year. He is 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 32 strikeouts in four starts covering 24 innings since that visit to his AL West rival. Speaking of division foes, Ohtani’s 4.56 ERA against the Rangers is the second-highest of any team he has faced at least twice. The highest is Houston (4.75).