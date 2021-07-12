On the AL side, Shohei Ohtani of the Angels is generating more heat than any player in the majors this season. Picked for the game as a pitcher and hitter, he’s 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts. Other pitchers, such as White Sox teammates Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodón, have better stats, but the allure of Ohtani on a worldwide stage is huge.