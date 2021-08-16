Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.69 ERA) is expected to come off the COVID-19 injured list to start one game for the Yankees — a day after ace Gerrit Cole did the same — and lefty Luis Gil (1-0, 0.00) will make his third big league start in the other. Boston plans to pitch right-handers Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.91) and Tanner Houck (0-3, 2.93). Neither club had announced an order.