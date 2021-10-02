Kansas City’s Salvador Perez is trying to close out the major league home run title. He entered Friday with 48, two ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and three clear of Shohei Ohtani. Perez also led RBIs by a wide margin with 121 and is set to become the first primary backstop to lead a league in RBIs since Philadelphia’s Darren Daulton took the NL crown with 109 in 1992.