FLAG DAY 2
The Tampa Bay Rays raise their second American League pennant when they host the New York Yankees before a sold-out crowd limited to about 9,000 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rich Hill (0-0) starts for the AL champions and Corey Kluber (0-0) for the Yankees, who are starting their first trip of the season.
OTHER HOME OPENERS
Philadelphia is at Atlanta. Charlie Morton (0-1) starts for the Braves against Zach Wheeler (1-0).
Colorado at San Francisco. Johnny Cueto (0-0) starts for the Giants against Austin Gomber (0-1).
