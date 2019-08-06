Philadelphia Phillies (59-53, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (56-57, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (8-8, 4.44 ERA) Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (9-8, 4.27 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Philadelphia and Arizona are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Diamondbacks are 25-28 in home games. Arizona is slugging .445 as a unit. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .578 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Phillies are 25-27 on the road. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .384. The Phillies won the last meeting 7-3. Vince Velasquez secured his fourth victory and Scott Kingery went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Merrill Kelly registered his 12th loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 24 home runs and has 66 RBIs. Nick Ahmed is 9-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 51 extra base hits and has 69 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 60-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (hip), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.