LeBlanc’s minor league deal specified the Orioles had until March 23 to release him, or if requested, put him on the roster within 48 hours. His agreement called for a salary of $700,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.
A 12-year major league veteran, LeBlanc is 46-47 with a 4.55 ERA for San Diego (2008-11), Miami (2012-13), Houston (2013), the Los Angeles Angels (2014), the New York Yankees (2014), Seattle (2016, 2018-19), Pittsburgh (2016-17) and Baltimore (2020).
Baltimore cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by placing first baseman Chris Davis on the 60-day injured list because of a lower back sprain.
The Orioles optioned left-hander Keegan Akin, infielder/outfielder Jahmai Jones and infielder Richie Martin to Triple-A Norfolk, and they reassigned left-hander Fernando Abad and infielder/outfielder Chris Shaw to their Twin Lakes training camp.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.