BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore pitchers had an ERA of 5.60 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.
The Blue Jays finished 33-43 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team last season while averaging 8.0 hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Toronto leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad).
Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Rowdy Tellez: (head), Bo Bichette: (knee).
