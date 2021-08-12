Cardinals: LeBlanc had pitched a season-high six innings in his previous start on Aug. 5. ... OF Dylan Carlson left with right wrist soreness after striking out in the fourth inning. ... RHP Miles Mikolas’ fifth rehab outing, possibly his last before being activated, will be with High-A Peoria on Aug. 14. He has not pitched in the majors since experiencing right forearm tightness during a start on May 22, which was his first for St. Louis since the 2019 NLCS.