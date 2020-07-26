BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston hit 245 total home runs with 3.8 extra base hits per game last year.
The Orioles went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Baltimore hit 213 total home runs with 490 total extra base hits last year.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), John Means: (left arm), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
