He was designated for assignment Sunday when the Marlins agreed to an $850,000, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Ross Detwiler.
Tarpley is 3-2 with three saves and a 6.64 ERA in 43 games over three seasons with the New York Yankees (2018-19) and Miami, striking out 58 and walking 29 in 44 2/3 innings.
