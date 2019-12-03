After the season, Oakland declined its half of a $5.75 million mutual option on the 32-year-old Diekman, who went 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 28 outings for the A’s following his July 27 trade after beginning 0-6 with the Royals. Diekman received a $500,000 buyout, then the A’s decided to bring him back on a new contract.

He made a career-high 76 relief appearances and was second in the AL in games pitched.

In an interesting stat, Diekman had two appearances on May 19 last season with two different clubs. He pitched one inning for the Royals in Anaheim on May 19, and then got into a September game with Oakland against Detroit that had been resumed but with the stats credited for May 19.

