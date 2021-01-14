An All-Star in 2017, Wood went 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA in two starts and seven relief appearances last year with NL West rival Los Angeles, striking out 15 in 12 2/3 innings. He earned $1,481,481 in prorated pay from a $4 million salary. He pitched two perfect innings in the Dodgers’ title-winning Game 6 World Series victory over Tampa Bay.
Wood is 53-44 with a 3.45 ERA in 138 starts and 50 relief appearances over eight seasons with Atlanta (2013-15), Los Angeles-NL (2015-18, 2020) and Cincinnati (2019).
