Yankees: Gary Sánchez, who was catching after being the DH in the series opener, left the game in the sixth inning because of cramping in his left hamstring. ... SS Gleyber Torres could be back in the lineup as early as Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. The fully vaccinated shortstop was cleared by MLB’s joint committee to return. Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared to return if they test negative twice. ... Manager Aaron Boone said LHP Zach Britton’s left elbow “checked out well” and was structurally sound when he saw a doctor. Britton felt soreness after throwing Saturday. Boone said he could start playing catch again Wednesday or Thursday.