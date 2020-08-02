The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago batted .252 as a team last year and hit 256 total home runs.
The Pirates finished 29-47 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the second time this year. Chicago leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (gastrointestinal).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
