BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
The Tigers went 22-59 in home games in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last season.
The Cubs went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.