BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.
The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had a WHIP of 1.26 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.
The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .252 as a team.
INJURIES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
